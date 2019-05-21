GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2019 declared: How to check

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2019: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the results of class 10 examination on May 21. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website gseb.org.in, apart from it, the results are available at indiaresults.com.

Advertising

This year, around 11 lakh students appeared for the GSEB SSC Board Exams 2019 which were conducted from March 7, 2019 to March 19, 2019.

LIVE UPDATES | GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th result 2019 declared

GSEB SSC 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the class 10 results

Step 3: Fill in your roll number in the fields provided and submit it

Advertising

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

IN PICTURES | Websites to check Gujarat Board SSC 10th result 2019

GSEB 10th SSC result 2019: How to check via app

The result is available through the apps available on Google Play store. The students can check the results by downloading it from the Play Store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

Last year, about 10.64 lakh students registered for their SSC exam. Despite awarding grace marks, the overall pass percentage including regular, repeaters and open or private candidates was at 53.10 percent, lower than 2016’s 54.93 percent. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 68.24 percent.