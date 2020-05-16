GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 science result: Date and time

GSEB science result at gseb.org (Express photo: Javed Raja/ Representational image) GSEB science result at gseb.org (Express photo: Javed Raja/ Representational image)

GSEB Gujarat Board science result: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce its class 12 science result tomorrow – May 17 at 8 am, an official from the board informed indianexpress.com. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, gseb.org.

The evaluation process for the Gujarat Board exams was resumed in April-mid after being canceled once due to the lockdown. The state board had announced to release the result for both class 10 and class 12 exams by May-end. This year, over 16 lakh candidates appeared for Gujarat board exams of which 6 lakh appeared for class 12 boards.

GSEB Gujarat Board science result: How to check

Once the result is out, candidates can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, take a print out

Candidates need to keep their admit card handy. Students will have to enter their board exam roll number to check the result. Further, candidates will have to keep the print out of the result with them. This will act as a provisional mark sheet until the official mark sheets are released.

As per rules, to pass the exam, students will have to score at least a D grade in every subject as well as overall. Those who score E grade will have to appear for supplementary exams. There is no clarity on supplementary exams this year.

Meanwhile, the state has decided to mass promote students all schools across boards from class 1 to 8, 9 and 11. As reported by the Indian Express earlier, after Navnirman Andolan in 1974, this is the second time since the board has opted for the decision of mass promotion.

