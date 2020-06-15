GSEB Gujarat Board HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020: How to check

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Result 2020: Result available at these websites. Representational image/ file Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Result 2020: Result available at these websites. Representational image/ file

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the result of Arts and Commerce of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) on Monday, June 15. Around 4 lakh students who had appeared in the HSC Arts and Commerce exam this year can check the result through the website- gseb.org.

The candidate can also visit register at the indianexpress.com to get the latest updates about result in real-time. To receive updates, students will have to fill his/her details.

LIVE UPDATES | Gujarat GSEB HSC result available at these websites

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Click on the result links at the official websites

Step 2: Register with your roll number, full name, mobile number and mail id

Step 3: Once result is out, the score will be sent to your registered mobile number, mail id

Step 4: Result will be available, take a print out

The evaluation process for the Gujarat Board exams was resumed in April-mid after being canceled once due to the lockdown. The board has earlier declared class 12 science result as well as class 10 result. A total of 60.64 per cent students cleared the SSC exam, while 71.34 per cent students cleared the HSC Science exam this year successfully.

Candidates need to keep their admit card handy. Students will have to enter their board exam roll number to check the result. Further, candidates will have to keep the print out of the result with them. This will act as a provisional mark sheet until the official mark sheets are released.

