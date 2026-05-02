GSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Date and Time: Gujarat Board to announce results on May 4

GSEB Gujarat Board 12th Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will be declaring the Class 12 HSC board exam results on May 4, 2026 at 10 am, as per a notice issued by the Board. Students will be able to check the GSEB Board Class 12 result 2026 on their official website gseb.org by entering their seat number, once the results are released.

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination, Standard 12 (Science Stream, General Stream, Vocational Stream, U.U.B. Stream), GUJCET-2026, and Sanskrit Medium examinations will be declared by the Board.

As per the notice, instructions regarding rechecking of marks, re-verification, name correction, grade correction, and re-appearance in examination will be issued later. Necessary circulars regarding these processes will also be provided to schools along with mark sheets and certificates. The mark sheets, certificates, and SR (School Register) copies will be dispatched to schools after the result declaration.