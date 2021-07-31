GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Result 2021: How to check Class 12 result

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the result of HSC (class 12) examinations 2021 today. Students can check their results on the official websites of GHSEB at gseb.org. GSEB has already released the class 12 results for the science stream on July 17.

This year, the Gujarat board cancelled the examinations due to Covid and devised an alternate marking scheme to evaluate students. As per the evaluation policy framed by the committee of 11 educationists formed for framing the criteria, the GSHSEB will take into account the results of Class 10, 11 and 12 in the ratio of 50:25:25 respectively.

The GSHSEB, on the recommendations by the committee of educationists, declared a policy where the highest weightage of 50 marks is given to Class 10 board results, and 25 each to internal unit tests of Class 11 and 12, adding to a total of 100 marks.

Nearly 32 per cent of 8.57 lakh students of Class 10 in the state have been given mass promotion this year, with around 2.75 lakh students being given over and above the usual grace marks of 5 awarded every year by the Gujarat board. This percentage is despite the fact that no board exams were conducted and the mass promotion is considered above 5 grace marks, which the board is authorised to award to each student.