GSEB SSC Results 2026 Date and Time: Gujarat Board to declare Class 10th results on May 6

GSEB SSC Results 2026 Date and Time: The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will be declaring the GSEB SSC results on May 6. According to confirmation from the Gujarat Board, the Class 10th results will be announced at 8 am. Once released, students can check the GSEB Board Class 10 result 2026 on its official website at gseb.org and, results.gseb.org.

The Gujarat Board Class 10 exam was held over 19 days, from February 26 to March 16. The SSC class 10 exams were scheduled from 10 am to 1:15 pm in a single shift in offline mode.

GSEB SSC Results 2026 Date and Time: Gujarat board Class 10 result date in the past

Last year, the board announced the Class 10 Gujarat board results on May 8. The exams were held from February 27 to March 10. Last year, the Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th examination was conducted at 989 examination centres. A total of 746,892 regular candidates appeared for the GSEB Board Exams, with 620,532 students qualifying for their certificates, marking a pass rate of 83.08 per cent. For repeat GSEB candidates, 78,613 students appeared, recording a 32.26 per cent pass rate.