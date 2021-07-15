GUJCET 2021 exam date announced, exam pattern changed

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the exam date for the Gujarat common entrance test (GUJCET) 2021. The GUJCET 2021 will be held on August 6. Candidates can check the official schedule at gujcet.gseb.org.

The GUJCET 2021 exam will be conducted in offline mode. The scores will be used for admission in engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the institutes in Gujarat. The admit cards are expected to be released in the last week of July.

This year, physics and chemistry question papers will be combined with 40 questions each carrying one mark each. The duration of this will be 120 minutes. Biology and maths question papers will be separate with 40 questions for each subject. Students have to complete each paper within 60 minutes.

Read | Gujarat Board releases question bank for JEE Main, NEET, GUJCET aspirants

The question paper will be in English, Hindi and Gujarati. For engineering aspirants, the question paper will have questions based on topics from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. For pharmacy courses, the questions will be Physics, Chemistry and Biology. One mark will be allotted for every correct answer, 0.25 marks will get deducted for every wrong answer.

In 2020, was examination was conducted from August 22 to 24, in view of the Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari festivals. Last year, as many as 1,25,781 candidates had applied for the examination. The state-level entrance test administered by GSHSEB had received 49,888 registrations for the medical stream and 75,519 for the non-medical stream.