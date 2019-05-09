Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12 Science stream results declared; pass percentage lowest in 7 years

With an overall pass percentage of 71.90 per cent, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class XII results of Science stream were declared Thursday. The pass percentage dropped by one percent from 72.99 per cent recorded in the year 2017-18 and is the lowest in the last seven years.

Advertising

The results of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GujCET), the state level entrance test administered by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) for admission to degree engineering courses as well as degree and diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid and self-financed institutes of Gujarat were also declared Thursday.

A total of 1,31,684 students have appeared for B (medical), A (non-medical) and AB (both) groups GUJCET examination conducted on April 26. Repeating the trend this year too, girls scored higher than the boys, though by a very thin margin of 0.18 per cent. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 72.01 while boys 71.83 per cent.

LIVE Updates of Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2019

Advertising

As many as 1,23,860 total students took the exams at total 139 centres and sub-centres. Out of this, 89,060 students qualified for the pass certificates.

EXPLAINED Semester system and Class XII Science results: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class XII results of Science stream declared Thursday recorded the lowest pass percentage in last seven years. The pass percentage that had once peaked a high of 94.14 per cent (in the year 2013-14) has dropped to 71.90 per cent, this year. While the experts are attributing this declining trend to the renewal of annual system from the year 2016-17 in Class XI, replacing the semester system that was introduced in the year 2010-2011, the analysis of the pass percentage over these years also manifest the direct impact of semester system over the results. To cite the case, the year when the first batch of students in 2012-2013 who had completed higher secondary under the semester system that was replaced by the annual system in Class XI Science stream in the year 2010-11, the pass percentage shot up from a low of 67.70 in 2011-12 (the last batch of students with annual system) to 92.53 per cent (the first batch of semester system). Now after bringing the annual system back in 2017-18, after a gap of five years since the first batch of semester system passed out in the year 2012-13, the results dropped to 72.99 per cent. This has further reduced to 71.90 this year.

A quick glance 2010-11 was the year when the semester system was introduced only in Class XI Science stream, so the first batch passed out in 2012-13:

2010-2011- 69.16

2012- 67.70

2013- 92.53

2014- 94.14

2015-86.10

2016- 79.03

2017-81.89

2018-72.99

2019-71.90

With an increase of more than three times from the previous year where 120 cases were listed, a total of 365 copying cases were registered of whom the result has been withheld. The drop in pass percentage also reflected a decline in the number of schools that recorded a 100 per cent result which was further manifested by the considerable increase in the number of schools securing pass percentage below 10 per cent.

From 42 schools that recorded a 100 per cent result previous year, it declined to 35. On the other hand, the schools with less than 10 per cent result increased from 26 schools in the year 2017-18 to 49, this year.

Among five different mediums, students of English medium continued to fare better than their counterparts in Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Urdu medium. The pass percentage of English medium students was the highest with 75.13 per cent while for the Marathi medium it was the lowest of 58.57 per cent. Urdu medium students recorded 71.43, Gujarati 71.09 and Hindi medium 65.13 per cent.

The number of students who secured the top grade of A1 registered a slight increase from 136 in 2017-18 to 183 this year though students in A2 grade witnessed a decline from 2838 to 2516 this year.

Among districts, Chhota Udepur continued to be the district with the lowest pass percentage. Further declining 35.64 pass per cent recorded in 2017-18, Chhota udepur created a new record with the lowest of 29.81 per cent, again at the bottom among all 33 districts in the state.

Also read | GSEB HSC Science 12th result 2019 declared, websites to check

This year again, Rajkot maintained the top position, though with a slightly lower percentage from 85.03 per cent to 84.47 per cent this year.

Advertising

Among Medical and Non Medical streams, the non medical students scored better with 78.92 per cent as compared to 67.26 per cent of medical students. Also, students who opted for both streams secured a pass percentage of 64.29 per cent.