GSEB Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019: When and where to check via websites

Gujarat Board GSEB 12th Result 2019: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will declare the results of Class 12 Arts, Commerce examination on Saturday, May 25, 2019. A total of 6 lakh students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- gseb.org

The students can check the result through the official website- gseb.org, apart from it, the results will be available at indiaresults.com.

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Commerce, Arts results 2019: Websites to check

The Class 12 Arts, Commerce results will be available at the official website gseb.org, apart from it, the results will be available at the private websites indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Commerce, Arts results 2019 via app

The result is available through app. The students can check the results through it, by downloading it from the google play store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

In order to save any hassle or delay, students need to keep their admit cards handy. While checking results students will have to mention their name, roll number and date of birth as mentioned in their Gujarat Board class 12 admit card.

In recently declared Gujarat Board class 12 science stream result, the pass percentage dropped by one per cent from 72.99 per cent recorded in the year 2017-18 and is the lowest in the last seven years. There was a dip of around 8.9 per cent — the lowest recorded in the last five years (2012-2017) when the semester system was in place — in the pass percentage as compared to 2017 when 81.89 per cent students had passed the exams.