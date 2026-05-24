GSEB Class 10th, 12th Results: 44 inmates from prisons across Gujarat clear board exams

The Office of Gujarat Prisons and Correctional Administration encouraged the inmates who wanted to pursue studies, said a release (Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ representational)

A total of 44 inmates lodged in various prisons across Gujarat have passed Class 10 and Class 12 examinations of the Gujarat state board, proving that one can find motivation to pursue education even in the most adverse circumstances. As many as 22 inmates cleared the Class 10 examination, and another 22 passed the Class 12 examination of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), officials said on Saturday.

The Office of Gujarat Prisons and Correctional Administration encouraged the inmates who wanted to pursue studies, said a release. “Under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and the guidance of Gujarat in-charge Director General of Police Dr K L N Rao, an inspiring picture of rehabilitation through education has emerged from jails across the state,” it said.