GSEB Class 10, HSC General stream results date and time announced

The Class 12 general stream results of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will be declared on Saturday, June 4 at 8 am, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani announced on Friday.

Also, Class 10 results will be declared by the state board on June 6 at 8 am, added the Education Minister.

The GSHSEB has already declared Class 12 Science results on May 12.

These results were awaited as the entire education department was deployed with duties amid the two day National Conference of School Education Ministers’ held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar that concluded Thursday.

Nearly 9.64 lakh students across Gujarat are appearing for their Class 10 Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) examinations conducted in the month of March and April, after a gap of one year amid Covid-19 pandemic.

For the board exams being conducted after a year as last board exam was conducted in March 2020, over 4.25 lakh-4,25,834-Class 12 general stream students appeared for examinations, at 527 centers.