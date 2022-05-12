scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
GSEB 12th Science Result 2022: Check how to download scorecard

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12th Science Result 2022 Latest Update: GSEB HSC result 2022: Candidates who appeared for the GSEB class 12 board exams can now check the result at the official website — gseb.org.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
May 12, 2022 9:23:20 am
Gujarat Secondary Education Board. GSEB 2022 HSC result to be announced tomorrow.

GSEB HSC result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the GSEB class 12 boards result on May 12 at 10 am. Candidates who appeared for the GSEB class 12 board exams can now check the result at the official website — gseb.org.

The GSEB HSC practical exams 2022 were successfully held from March 2 to 12, 2022, while the theory exams were held from March 28 to April 12, 2022. The HSC Gujarat board examination was divided into three sessions — the first session was held from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm, the second from 3 pm to 6:15 pm and the third session from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

GSEB HSC result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official GSEB website — gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘HSC exam results 2022’

Step 3: Fill in the required details.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: GSEB class 12 results will be displayed on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

As per rules, to pass the exam, students have to score at least a D grade in every subject as well as overall. Those students who scored E grade should be prepared for the supplementary exams. 

In 2021, a total of 1,07,264 candidates cleared the Gujarat HSC boards. A total of 3,245 candidates secured first division, and 15,284 students secured second division. The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) boards examination was cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation. 

