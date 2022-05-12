GSEB Gujarat Class 12 Science stream result: When and where to check

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC class 12 Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the class 12 science stream result today at 10 am. Candidates who appeared in the GSEB class 12 board exams can check the result at the official website — gseb.org.

The GSEB HSC practical exams were held from March 2 to 12, 2022, while the theory exams were conducted from March 28 to April 12, 2022. The examination was divided into two sessions — the first session was conducted from 10 am to 1:45 pm and the second session was held between 2:30 pm and 6:15 pm.

Read | Bombay HC directs Maha govt to issue orphan certificate to two NEET aspirants

Last year, 4,00,127 students were evaluated, of which, nearly 6,000 students got additional grace marks under mass promotion. 5,885 students got E1 grade — which is 32-21 marks — and 28 students got under E2 grade (20 marks and below). The minimum passing mark for each subject in the examination was 33.

In 2021, the state government decided to cancel the board exams after the CBSE class 12 board exams for the academic year 2020-2021 were scrapped by the Central Government. GSEB devised special evaluation criteria for calculating the class 12 results. The ratio was divided into 50:25:25 respectively for class 12 HSC results.