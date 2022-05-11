GSEB HSC Result 2022 Class 12th Science Result Date and time announced

GSHSEB Gujarat Class 12 Science Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the result of the HSC (class 12) science stream board examinations 2022 on May 12 at 10 am. Candidates can check their results on the official websites of GHSEB — gseb.org.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination of the Gujarat Board GSHSEB were successfully held between March 28 to April 12, 2022.

Only schools will be able to check the results and students have to get their scorecards from their respective schools. The result will not be announced for students via the website.

As per rules, to pass the exam, students had to score at least a D grade in every subject as well as overall. Those who scored E grade had to appear for supplementary exams.

Last year, 100 per cent of students were declared pass in the science stream. As per the result reports, nearly 466 students have secured more than 99 per cent marks in group A while 657 students secured more than 99 per cent marks in group B in all theory subjects. While 868 students scored more than 98 per cent in group A and 1,303 students secured 98 per cent in group B in all theory subjects.