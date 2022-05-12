GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 declared: 72% pass percentage recorded

The overall pass percentage of 72.02 per cent for Class 12 science is declared by Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani and Minister as he announced the results of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Thursday morning.

This is marginally higher than in 2020 when the overall pass percentage was 71.34 per cent while in 2019-20 it was 71.90 per cent. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gujarat state board exams were conducted after a year (the last board exam was conducted in March 2020).

With a marginal difference in overall pass percentage, females secured 72.05 against 72 per cent by their male counterparts. Among districts, Rajkot was at the top with a pass percentage of 85.78 per cent while Dahod was at the bottom with 40.19 per cent.

Conducted from March 28 till April 8, over 1.06 lakh students had appeared for Class 12 science stream examinations, this year.

Also, the results of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET-2022) were declared.

The results are uploaded on the board’s website-www.gseb.org. Students can check their results by entering their seat number. The board will release information on when to dispatch students’ marks sheets and certificates to the respective schools later.

In GUJCET conducted on April 18, 2022 in three different sessions-Physics and Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics-a total of over 1.04 lakh students appeared while in the second session 65,498 students sat for the entrance test. Also, in the Maths exam conducted in the third session, 38,763 students appeared.

GUJCET entrance exam is conducted by GSHSEB for admission to degree engineering courses and degree and diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed institutes of Gujarat. The exam is held in the three languages of Gujarati, Hindi and English.