GSEB Class 12 result 2021: Gujarat board declares all HSC students as passed

In the wake of the Covid pandemic, there were no exams conducted by GSHSEB this year.

All Class XII general stream regular students were declared passed by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) in its results announced Saturday.

This time, 4,00,127 students were evaluated, of which, nearly 6,000 students were given additional grace marks under mass promotion. As many as 5,885 students were in E1 grade which is 32-21 marks and 28 students under E2 grade (20 marks and below). Minimum passing marks for each subject in the examination is 33.

In March 2020, the pass percentage was 76.29% where out of 3,71,771 students, 2,83,624 were declared successful by the board. The number of students appearing for the examination recorded an increase of over 28,000 students this year.

Of the 4,00,127 regular students evaluated this year, 2,10,375 were boys and 1,89,752 girls. As many as 2,192 physically handicapped students were also declared passed by the state education board.

Among 5,913 students with mass promotion under E1 and E2 grades, the highest were in Gujarati medium (5,092) followed by English medium (558).

In the districts, the highest number of students mass promoted were from Surat with 500 students, followed by Ahmedabad with 420 students and Anand with 352 students.

As against 592 students who were graded under A1 grade in 2020, this year 691 students were awarded A1 grade (91-100 marks).

However, in both A2 (81-90 marks) and B1 (71-80 marks), the number of students declined as compared to the previous year. As many as 9,455 students were graded under A2 and 35,288 students under B1 grade against 10,982 and 40,285 under A2 and B1 grades, respectively, in 2020.

Since there were no examinations, the GSHSEB had declared an evaluation criterion of 50:25:25 marks of Class X board examination, Class XI and XII unit tests.

The board has also kept an option of examination open for students who are not satisfied with their results. Within 15 days of the declaration of the results, Class XII regular students of all streams who are not satisfied with their results have to submit their results with the board.

The board will conduct separate examinations for such students, details of which are still awaited. This will be applicable to all secondary and higher secondary schools affiliated to the state board.