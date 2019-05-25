GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019 declared @gseb.org LIVE Updates: gseb.org, indiaresults.com, websites to check

GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019 declared @gseb.org LIVE Updates: gseb.org, indiaresults.com, websites to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/gseb-12th-arts-commerce-result-2019-declared-gseb-org-live-updates-indiaresults-5747192/
Gujarat Board GSEB 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the results of Class 12 Arts, Commerce examinations. A total of 6 lakh students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- gseb.org.
The students can check the result through the official website- gseb.org, apart from it, the results will be available at indiaresults.com.
GSEB 12th HSC Arts, Commerce 2019 results: How to check online
Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the result tab
Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
This year, the pass percentage in the class 12 Science exam dropped by a percent to 72.99. The girls have outperformed again with a pass percentage of 72.01, while that of boys is 71.83 per cent.
GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Result LIVE: Unlike in 2016-2017, when the boys broke the previous records and outshone girls though only by a narrow gap of 0.46 per cent, this year, the girls retained their numero uno position by a margin of 3.07 per cent.
The GSEB is responsible for the conduct of Class 10 and 12 exams in the state. Every year, 2 (including 4-semester type examinations) main examinations are held – the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examination for Standard 11 and 12 students in Gujarat. The board is also responsible for the State entrance examinations GUJCET.
