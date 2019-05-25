GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019 declared @gseb.org LIVE Updates: gseb.org, indiaresults.com, websites to check

Gujarat Board GSEB 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the results of Class 12 Arts, Commerce examinations. A total of 6 lakh students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- gseb.org.

The students can check the result through the official website- gseb.org, apart from it, the results will be available at indiaresults.com.

GSEB 12th HSC Arts, Commerce 2019 results: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

This year, the pass percentage in the class 12 Science exam dropped by a percent to 72.99. The girls have outperformed again with a pass percentage of 72.01, while that of boys is 71.83 per cent.