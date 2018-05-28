Gujarat GSEB SSC result 2018 declared, poor performance by Gujarati medium students

GSEB Class 10 result 2018: This year’s pass percentage is 67.50 GSEB Class 10 result 2018: This year’s pass percentage is 67.50

With a slight decline of nearly 0.74 per cent, the Class 10 results of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced Monday recorded a pass percentage of 67.50 per cent. The pass percentage of regular students in the academic session 2017-18 was 68.24 per cent. Though a large gap in the number of students appearing in Gujarati and English mediums while Gujarati medium students performed the worst in all nine mediums with the lowest pass percentage of 65.16 per cent against their counterparts in English medium recorded a pass percentage of 90.12. Against 6.99 lakh students who appeared in Gujarati medium, 66,696 appeared in English medium, this year.

Read | GSEB Class 10 result 2018 highlights

“There is no comparison of two (Gujarati and English) mediums. As compared to previous years, Gujarati medium result is getting better each year,” ruling out any reason for concern for low Gujarati medium results, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said.

However, the pass percentage of 37,725 ‘private and external’ candidates, which till 2015 was clubbed in the overall results itself, was maintained at 6.94 per cent. The previous year, it was recorded as 6.98 per cent.

This year too, despite grace marks and counting repeaters and private candidates separately, the overall pass percentage of over 10.61 lakh students in Gujarat who had appeared for Class 10 GSHSEB examinations including 7.90 lakh regular, 2.33 lakh repeaters and 37,725 external or private candidates stands at 53.62 per cent, almost similar to 53.10 per cent recorded in the year 2017.

The individual pass percentage of these three categories was recorded as 67.50, 14.18 and 6.94 per cent for regular, repeaters and external or private candidates, respectively.

At 908 total examination centres across the state, a total of 790240 regular students appeared for the Class 10 exams. Out of this, 5,33,414 have been declared as successful and eligible for qualifying certificate (EQC) of secondary examination. As students are not awarded marks but grades, to qualify in a subject a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade D (33 till 40 marks) in all subjects.

Expressing satisfaction over the results, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said while congratulating the students said that those who could not clear exams this year should not feel let down try to remove all shortcomings with more hard work and clear in the next attempt.

After a decline in Class 12 Science results, now Class 10 results too witnessed a dip in schools recording 100 per cent results. From 451 in 2017, this number declined to 368 this year.

Education Minister expressed his concerns for the downfall in this number and said, “On lesser schools getting 100 per cent results is very serious. Notices will be served to schools with poor results.”

On awarding grace marks, GSHSEB officer on special duty (OSD) for senior secondary MA Pathan said, “The grace marks has been as per the rules. This could be awarded in one or more subjects to one student.” However, sources revealed that the grace marks awarded were much higher than the stipulated norm of 5 marks using the discretionary powers to ministers.

Read | GSEB SSC 10th result 2018 declared: How to check

Apart from a higher number of copying cases reported from repeaters and private candidates claimed to be the reason for taking separate examinations for them, the board has also been claiming that result of these two categories ‘negatively’ affect the overall Class X results. Thus, the board has stopped incorporating these results with the regular candidates from the year 2016 and count them ‘separately’.

Girls outshone boys

Ahead with 72.69 pass percent against 63.73 percentage scored by boys, girls once again outshone boys in the secondary examinations. Though both recorded a slight decline of nearly one per cent in the pass percentage as compared to previous year, the gap was maintained at 8.96 per cent. Similar trend was witnessed among private and external candidates as boys recorded a pass percentage of 5.13 per cent, girls doubled it to 11.70 per cent.

Highest scorers

Increasing from 3750 candidates in 2017, as many as 6378 scored the highest grade of A1 (99 to 100 marks). This is been witnessing an increase in last three years as 3115 candidates scored in this bracket in the year 2016.

Surat retained the best district

While Surat with 80.06 per cent retained the position of best district, Dahod replaced Narmada at the bottom most rank with 37.35 per cent. The pass percentage of Surat slightly increased from 79.27 to 80.06 per cent this year, that of worst district shot down from 46.90 (Narmada )in 2017 to 37.73 per cent in Dahod.

Examination centre with highest and lowest results

Shockingly, Sukhsar in Dahod district that recorded a pass percentage of 71.94 per cent dropped to merely 5.93 per cent this year. Thus, recording as the centre with the lowest result,a drastic decline of 66 per cent in a single year.

Khorasa in Junagadh district recorded the highest of 96.93 per cent result,.

Despite claims of lower copying cases due to CCTV, these increased

From 1007 copying cases detected by CCTV cameras in 2016, these increased to 1198 in 2017 which further increased to 1231, this year. Another 105 copying cases were detected during examinations physically. Result of another 682 candidates was held back due to copying and other reasons. Thus, results of a total 2018 candidates have been held back.

District with maximum schools with pass percentage of 0 per cent

Dahod with 301 schools recorded the highest number of schools with 0 per cent result followed by Vadodara and Sabarkantha with 7 schools each.

District with maximum schools with pass percentage of less than 30 per cent

Again Dahod has the highest number of schools (139) with result of less than 30 per cent. Previous year, this number was only 9 schools. On the other hand, Div reduced its schools with less than 30 per cent results from 53 in 2017 to none this year, recording the highest improvement.

District with maximum schools with highest percentage of 100

Rajkot recorded the highest number of schools that posted a result of 100 per cent followed by Surat with 37 schools.

Top five districts (pass percentage)

Surat-80.06

Junagadh-78.33

Rajkot-75.92

Morbi-73.59

Dangs-72.50

Bottom five districts (pass percentage)

Dahod-37.35

Mahisagar-48.85

Chhota Udepur-49.06

Div-55.80

Aravalli-56.95

Overall result of last 10 years (in per cent, including private and repeaters):

2007-70.65

2008-63.58

2009-56.43

2010-60.81

2011-71.06

2012-69.10

2013-65.12

2014-63.85

2015-54.42

2016-54.93

2017-53.10

2018-53.62

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd