Grand finale of Smart India Hackathon 2019 Hardware edition begins

A skill development university here Monday became one of the nodal centres that are playing host to the grand finale of a national-level competition Smart India Hackathon 2019 Hardware edition organised by the Union HRD ministry.

The Bhartiya Skill Development University (BSDU) is one of the 18 nodal centres hosting the national-level competition. Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ inaugurated the event from Delhi.

The event is in its third consecutive year in which more than 1.2 lakh students from 2,235 colleges sent their entries and nearly 250 teams of 178 different colleges including IITs and NITs are participating in the event.

All the teams, starting Monday, will work continuously till July 12 when the result will be announced, a release from the BSDU said.

“This competition is giving students a chance to bring their ideas to reality. They are very creative, and will help improve the country’s future by coming up with smart technologies, new innovations, and modern solutions to modern problems,” Surjit Singh Pabla, Vice Chancellor of BSDU said.

State Congress vice president Rajiv Arora, several academicians and experts were present at the university here.