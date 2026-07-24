1,245 graduating IIT Delhi students chose civil services, startups, higher studies over job offers

An exit survey conducted among the 2,656 students indicated that campus placements formed only one of several career routes. According to the institute, 1,411 graduates received job offers, while 359 opted for higher studies, 321 chose to prepare for govt exams including civil services.

Written by: Deepto Banerjee
3 min readNew DelhiJul 24, 2026 11:59 AM IST
iit delhi placementAn exit survey conducted among the 2,656 students who graduated in August 2024 indicates that campus placements formed only one of several career pathways chosen by graduates (Image via IIT Delhi)
Make us preferred source on Google

A total of 1,359 students secured campus placements at IIT Delhi during the 2024-25 placement season, receiving 1,481 job offers from 378 companies, according to the institute’s Annual Report 2024-25. The placement drive covered 534 job profiles, while 240 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) were made and 86 students received multiple job offers. Overall, 622 companies registered for recruitment.

The institute said its Office of Career Services (OCS) coordinated placements and internships throughout the academic year. Alongside placements, 821 students secured internships, while 902 internship offers were received through the OCS.

Read | IIT Bombay placement rate dips to 70%, average salary hits Rs 26.45 lakh

An exit survey conducted among the 2,656 students who graduated in August 2024 indicates that campus placements formed only one of several career pathways chosen by graduates. According to the institute, 1,411 graduates received job offers, while 359 opted for higher studies, 321 chose to prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive examinations, 224 became self-employed, 66 pursued entrepreneurship, 45 joined startups, and 47 PhD graduates chose to wait for postdoctoral research opportunities or faculty positions. Around 5 per cent of respondents reported they were still exploring suitable career opportunities.

IIT Delhi BTech and Dual Degree placements (2024-25)

Programme Students availed OCS Students placed
Computer Science & Engineering 115 105
Electrical Engineering 124 113
Mathematics & Computing 92 84
Mechanical Engineering 73 57
Textile Engineering 83 57
Civil Engineering 84 55
Production & Industrial Engineering 75 53
Chemical Engineering 60 50
Electrical Engineering (Power & Automation) 57 50
Engineering Physics 64 45
Biochemical Engineering & Biotechnology 57 37
BTech + MTech (Computer Science & Engineering) 42 36
BTech + MTech (Chemical Engineering) 46 33
Energy Engineering 33 29
BTech + MTech (Mathematics & Computing) 33 26
Engineering & Computational Mechanics 38 24
Materials Engineering 35 22

Sector-wise data shows that core engineering emerged as the largest recruiter, accounting for 472 placements, followed by Information Technology (246), Management (165), Consulting (151), Others (156), Analytics (90) and Finance (79). The distribution highlights continued demand across both engineering and non-engineering sectors.

Among undergraduate programmes, 877 students from BTech and Dual Degree programmes secured placements through campus recruitment. Computer Science and Engineering recorded one of the strongest outcomes, with 105 of 115 registered students placed, followed by Electrical Engineering, where 113 of 124 students secured jobs. Mathematics and Computing placed 84 of 92 students, while Mechanical Engineering, Textile Engineering and Civil Engineering also recorded strong placement numbers.

The institute also recorded placements across postgraduate and doctoral programmes. According to the report, 210 MTech students, 142 MBA students, 57 MSc students, 36 PhD students, 25 MS (Research) students, 9 MDes students and 3 Master of Public Policy students secured campus placements during the 2024-25 recruitment cycle.

Story continues below this ad

IIT Delhi programme-wise placements (2024-25)

Programme Students placed
BTech 781
Dual Degree 96
MTech 210
MBA 142
MSc 57
PhD 36
MS (Research) 25
MDes 9
Master of Public Policy 3

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Deepto Banerjee
Deepto Banerjee
twitter

Deepto Banerjee is a Senior Sub Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), specialising in education policy, career guidance, and student affairs. He is an IIMC New Delhi alumnus. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments