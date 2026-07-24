1,245 graduating IIT Delhi students chose civil services, startups, higher studies over job offers

Deepto Banerjee is a Senior Sub Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), specialising in education policy, career guidance, and student affairs. He is an IIMC New Delhi alumnus. ... Read More
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A total of 1,359 students secured campus placements at IIT Delhi during the 2024-25 placement season, receiving 1,481 job offers from 378 companies, according to the institute’s Annual Report 2024-25. The placement drive covered 534 job profiles, while 240 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) were made and 86 students received multiple job offers. Overall, 622 companies registered for recruitment.
The institute said its Office of Career Services (OCS) coordinated placements and internships throughout the academic year. Alongside placements, 821 students secured internships, while 902 internship offers were received through the OCS.
Read | IIT Bombay placement rate dips to 70%, average salary hits Rs 26.45 lakh
An exit survey conducted among the 2,656 students who graduated in August 2024 indicates that campus placements formed only one of several career pathways chosen by graduates. According to the institute, 1,411 graduates received job offers, while 359 opted for higher studies, 321 chose to prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive examinations, 224 became self-employed, 66 pursued entrepreneurship, 45 joined startups, and 47 PhD graduates chose to wait for postdoctoral research opportunities or faculty positions. Around 5 per cent of respondents reported they were still exploring suitable career opportunities.
|Programme
|Students availed OCS
|Students placed
|Computer Science & Engineering
|115
|105
|Electrical Engineering
|124
|113
|Mathematics & Computing
|92
|84
|Mechanical Engineering
|73
|57
|Textile Engineering
|83
|57
|Civil Engineering
|84
|55
|Production & Industrial Engineering
|75
|53
|Chemical Engineering
|60
|50
|Electrical Engineering (Power & Automation)
|57
|50
|Engineering Physics
|64
|45
|Biochemical Engineering & Biotechnology
|57
|37
|BTech + MTech (Computer Science & Engineering)
|42
|36
|BTech + MTech (Chemical Engineering)
|46
|33
|Energy Engineering
|33
|29
|BTech + MTech (Mathematics & Computing)
|33
|26
|Engineering & Computational Mechanics
|38
|24
|Materials Engineering
|35
|22
Sector-wise data shows that core engineering emerged as the largest recruiter, accounting for 472 placements, followed by Information Technology (246), Management (165), Consulting (151), Others (156), Analytics (90) and Finance (79). The distribution highlights continued demand across both engineering and non-engineering sectors.
Among undergraduate programmes, 877 students from BTech and Dual Degree programmes secured placements through campus recruitment. Computer Science and Engineering recorded one of the strongest outcomes, with 105 of 115 registered students placed, followed by Electrical Engineering, where 113 of 124 students secured jobs. Mathematics and Computing placed 84 of 92 students, while Mechanical Engineering, Textile Engineering and Civil Engineering also recorded strong placement numbers.
The institute also recorded placements across postgraduate and doctoral programmes. According to the report, 210 MTech students, 142 MBA students, 57 MSc students, 36 PhD students, 25 MS (Research) students, 9 MDes students and 3 Master of Public Policy students secured campus placements during the 2024-25 recruitment cycle.
|Programme
|Students placed
|BTech
|781
|Dual Degree
|96
|MTech
|210
|MBA
|142
|MSc
|57
|PhD
|36
|MS (Research)
|25
|MDes
|9
|Master of Public Policy
|3