1,245 graduating IIT Delhi students chose civil services, startups, higher studies over job offers

An exit survey conducted among the 2,656 students who graduated in August 2024 indicates that campus placements formed only one of several career pathways chosen by graduates (Image via IIT Delhi)

A total of 1,359 students secured campus placements at IIT Delhi during the 2024-25 placement season, receiving 1,481 job offers from 378 companies, according to the institute’s Annual Report 2024-25. The placement drive covered 534 job profiles, while 240 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) were made and 86 students received multiple job offers. Overall, 622 companies registered for recruitment.

The institute said its Office of Career Services (OCS) coordinated placements and internships throughout the academic year. Alongside placements, 821 students secured internships, while 902 internship offers were received through the OCS.

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An exit survey conducted among the 2,656 students who graduated in August 2024 indicates that campus placements formed only one of several career pathways chosen by graduates. According to the institute, 1,411 graduates received job offers, while 359 opted for higher studies, 321 chose to prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive examinations, 224 became self-employed, 66 pursued entrepreneurship, 45 joined startups, and 47 PhD graduates chose to wait for postdoctoral research opportunities or faculty positions. Around 5 per cent of respondents reported they were still exploring suitable career opportunities.