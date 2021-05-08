Grace marks for NEET-PG aspirants, nursing students engaged in COVID duty: SC

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday pointed out the exhaustion being faced by the doctors and nurses on COVID-19 duty. Justice Chandrachud highlighted the existing and anticipated shortage of doctors, nurses and other allied healthcare professionals.

He said that existing professionals have been on the front foot since March 2020 and amid the current surge, it is only logical to anticipate a greater demand for healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses.

The SC suggested that NEET-PG aspirants who are waiting to appear in the exam can be utilised. There are 1.5 lakh doctors waiting to appear in the NEET who have completed the medical course and their internship.

There are around 2.5 lakh nurses who are fully trained. The court suggested that they can be involved in the COVID workforce. However, the court noted that if these frontline workers are provided with Rs 15,000-20,000, not many people will come forward. The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that there could also be an incentive by way of grace marks in the NEET-PG exam.

The NEET-PG was postponed to address the availability of medical personnel due to Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, the PMO had announced that that medical personnel completing 100 days of Covid duties will be given priority in the forthcoming regular govt recruitments. Medical interns will be deployed in Covid management duties under the supervision of their faculty. All final year MBBS students can be utilised for teleconsultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases under the supervision of the faculty.

BSc/GNM qualified nurses to be utilised in full-time Covid nursing duties under the supervision of senior doctors and nurses. Medical personnel completing 100 days of Covid duties will be given Prime Minister’s Distinguished Covid National Service Samman.