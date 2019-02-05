GPAT result 2019 to declare today: How to download at ntagpat.nic.in

GPAT 2019 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2019 at its official website, ntacmat.nic.in. The exam was conducted on January 29, 2019. This was the first time that the NTA had conducted the exam. Candidates can check tehir result at, ntagpat.nic.in

Talking to the indianexpress.com earlier, Vineet Joshi, director general (DG) NTA said, “The results of GPAT will be released on February 5, 2019. This year around 40,000 candidates appeared for GPAT.”

NTA GPAT result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites, ntagpat.nic.in, ntagpat.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number/roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a national level entrance examination for entry into M.Pharm programmes. Till 2018, it was conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Earlier, the answer key of the GPAT examinations was released on February 1. The online window to raise a challenge on the answer key will be available till February 3, 2019. Now, after the result, a final answer key will be released but candidates can not raise any objections against the new answer key.

The GPAT is a three-hour computer-based online test which is conducted in a single session. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions/university departments/constituent colleges/affiliated Colleges.