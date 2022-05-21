scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 21, 2022
GPAT 2022 result declared; here’s how to check

As per the official date shared by NTA, a total number of 53302 candidates had registered for this examination out of which 50,508 had appeared in the exam.  

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
May 21, 2022 10:41:49 am
GPAT 2022, GPAT 2022 resultCandidates who appeared in the exam can check their individual results on the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in (Representative image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their individual results on the official website – gpat.nta.nic.in

Read |Common entrance test for admission to PG courses too, but not must: UGC

GPAT was conducted on April 9 at 336 centres across 121 cities in the country. As per the official date shared by NTA, a total number of 53302 candidates had registered for this examination out of which 50,508 had appeared in the exam.  

GPAT 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: On the new page, click on download scorecard

Step 4: Enter credentials and click on submit



Step 5: Access the admit card and take a print out for future reference

NTA had earlier released the provisional answer keys along with the question paper with recorded responses. “In order to make the examination system transparent, the Question Paper and recorded responses were displayed on the website for verification by examinees,” the official notice reads. 

