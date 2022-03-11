GPAT 2022 exam dates announced; check exam pattern, application process details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022. The exam will be held on April 9 from 9 am to 12 noon. Candidates can check the exam schedule notice on the official website – nta.ac.in

The online application process for the exam is underway and the last date for application is March 17. The ​​last date for the successful transaction of the examination fee is March 18.

The entire application process for GPAT 2022 is online, including uploading of scanned images, payment of fees, and printing of confirmation page, admit card, etc. Therefore, candidates are not required to send/submit any document(s) including confirmation page to NTA through Post/ Fax/WhatsApp/Email/by hand

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test is a national level pharmacy entrance exam for admission to MPharm programmes. It is a three-hours long exam with 125 MCQs, and maximum 500 marks.