GPAT 2022 admit card released: Check how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022 admit card on the official website — nta.ac.in. This year, the exam is scheduled to take place on April 9, 2022.

Interested candidates can visit the official website to download their admit cards. All candidates are advised to check their details mentioned in the admit cards properly to avoid any spelling or factual errors.

GPAT 2022 admit card: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official GPAT 2022 website — gpat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘download admit card for GPAT-2022’

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on the download link for GAPE 2022 admit card.

Step 4: A pop-up will appear; click on ‘ok’.

Step 5: On the new page, login using your application number, date of birth and security pin. Then click on ‘submit’.

Step 6: Check and download your admit card for future reference.

The exam will be conducted on April 9, 2022 from 9 am till 12 noon in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The question paper will have 38 questions each (worth 152 marks) of ‘Pharmaceutical Chemistry and allied subjects’ and ‘Pharmaceutics and allied subjects’. A total of 28 questions (worth 112 marks) will be asked from the ‘Pharmacology and allied subjects’ category, 10 questions worth 40 marks from ‘Pharmacognosy allied subjects’, and 11 questions worth 44 marks from other subjects.

Candidates should remember to carry their admit cards to exam centres on the day of exam for smooth entry process. They will also have to preserve their admit cards till result, in case need arises. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for GPAT-2022, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or email at gpat@nta.ac.in.