GPAT 2019 tomorrow: Things you should not forget; important instructions

GPAT 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) on January 28, 2019. The admit card is still available online to download at the official website, ntagpat.nic.in.

It is a three-hour online examination conducted every year. This test accesses pharma students to seek an admission to a suitable college for the Master’s degree. The score of the GPAT is considered by all AICTE affiliated and approved schools, colleges and institutes.

GPAT 2019: Instructions before appearing for examinations

Admit card: Do not forget to carry your admit card and photo ID at the examination venue in any case. Before sleeping, keep it inside your bag. Keep in mind that no softcopy of admit card in cell phones will be accepted for verification at the centre. You won’t be allowed to appear for the paper in case you forget it.

Prohibited items: There are few items which are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates

Examination venue: In order to avoid confusion and save time, check the address of your examination centre a night before. Leave your house on time. It is always better to reach the venue half an hour before rather than reaching late.

Revision: Do not start revising the entire syllabus one day before the exam. It will only create more confusion. Go through only those topics or points which your are 100 per cent confident about and are important. If you have made any footnotes while preparing, go through them.

Now new topics: Do not touch new topics a night before the exam. If you have left something, let it be. Trying to mug up new content at the last moment will give you more stress and may affect your performance. Focus in your strength and not weakness.

Stay positive: Be happy about the way you’ve prepared and relax. Meditate or spend time with your family a night before. Your revision should occupy only 2-3 hours on the last day. Spend rest of the day doing something you love and maintain a positive outlook.