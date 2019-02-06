GPAT 2019 result declared: How to check

GPAT result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2019 on its official website, ntagpat.nic.in. Talking to indianexpress.com, director general, NTA, Vineet Joshi had said that the result will be declared on February 5 but it was delayed by one day and released on February 6, 2019.

Over 40,000 students had appeared for the entrance exam to pharma courses. While the result could be accessed easily for GPAT. The website for the CMAT 2019 result, ntacmat.nic.in, crashed due to ‘technical glitch’. The GPAT 2019 exam was held on January 28, 2019 across India.

GPAT 2019 result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntagpta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘GPAT NTA score’ button

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Select the log-in options

Step 5: Log-in using the credentials under ‘registered student’ category

Step 6: Result will appear

Candidates need to download and take print out of GPAT score. The score will be in percentile. Based on this score candidates will get admission to colleges. Each college has its own merit list.

Earlier, the exam was conducted by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). This is the first time that NTA is conducting the GPAT.