GPAT 2019 application process ending in hours, apply at nta.ac.in

GPAT 2019: The registration process for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) will be closed today – December 7, 2018. The exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is scheduled to be held on January 28, 2019. While the admit card will be available from January 7, 2019, onwards. The results are expected to be declared by February 10, 2019.

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exams and be responsible for declaring the results for GPAT 2019. Other competitive exams including NEET UG 2019, CMAT 2019 and JEE 2019 will also be held under the supervision of the NTA. However, the syllabus and criteria for the exams remain the same.

GPAT 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘fill application form box’, find your exam, that is, GPAT 2019 link and click on it

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: On the new window, apply for the online registration first, marked on the left-hand side by clicking ‘apply’

Step 5: Fill the details and register

Step 6: After registration, start applying the form which can be accessed on the right-hand side of the new window open (as described in steps till step 3)

Step 6: Pay the application fee through Net banking, Debit/ Credit Card, and Cash deposit at SBI Bank.

The three-hour online examination conducted every year is to accesses pharma students to seek an admission to a suitable college for the Master’s degree colleges and courses. A total of 125 questions of four marks each will be asked in the GPAT. For every wrong answer, some points will be deducted.