Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Govt working to enhance infrastructure for engineering studies: PM Modi on Engineer’s Day

"On Engineers Day, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves," he added.

Engineer's Day 2022, PM Narendra Modi, M Visvesvaraya, Engineering Colleges, Infrastructure development, Mann Ki BaatPM Modi whishes a happy engineer's day to all the engineers and promises to build new engineering colleges. (File photo)

Engineer’s Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on Engineer’s Day and said India is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers contributing to nation building. Engineer’s Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of engineer statesman M Visvesvaraya, a diwan of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, who is credited with pioneering engineering works.

Read |Engineer’s Day 2022: Know why India celebrates the work of M Visvesvaraya on September 15

Modi tweeted, “Greetings to all engineers on Engineers Day. Our nation is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers who are contributing to nation-building. Our Government is working to enhance the infrastructure for studying engineering including building more engineering colleges.” “On Engineers Day, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves,” he added.

Modi also posted a snippet from one of his Mann Ki Baat broadcasts where he talked about the subject.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 11:06:03 am
