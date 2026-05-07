Govt unveils guidelines for school management committees, recommends parent as chairperson

Releasing the guidelines, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the concept of school management committees is not new, and they have existed in different forms before this, but there is a need to make the committees part of the school education culture.

THE UNION Education Ministry released guidelines for school management committees on Wednesday, recommending that the chairperson and vice-chairperson of each such panel be an elected member from among the parents or guardians.

The guidelines suggest that the principal or head of the school be the member secretary of the committee, which will have two sub-committees – an academic committee and a school building committee.

Releasing the guidelines, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the concept of school management committees is not new, and they have existed in different forms before this, but there is a need to make the committees part of the school education culture.