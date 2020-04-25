Govt asks educational institutes for suggestions to revive economy post-pandemic

The last date to submit research is May 15. (Representational image) The last date to submit research is May 15. (Representational image)

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), citing an order from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), has asked colleges and universities to study the best work done at the village level to combat coronavirus or COVID-19 and suggest measures to accelerate sustainable economic growth. The institutes have been asked to send their suggestions at suggestion@aicte-india.org by May 15.

The notice asked institutes across India to send suggestions on how to accelerate and sustain economic growth in various sectors including agriculture, technology, IT, medicine, online and digital education methodology, e-business, etc. It also asked how institutes can actively participate in these activities by providing apps, digital solutions, start-up ventures, development of new machines, etc.

The AICTE in a recent circular has given three broad suggestions for students and teachers at Indian educational institutes to pursue research. Among them is studying measures taken by the Indian government to boost the Indian economy after a pandemic with reference to how India handled the 1918 pandemic (H1N1 virus), Spanish flu.

The other two include studying the best work done in villages to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by studying five to six adjoining villages or villages adopted by the university or institute. The second topic is how these villages withstood various challenges posed by the pandemic.

