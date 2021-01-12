Govt joins hands with CyberPeace to skill 5 lakh students in cyber security skills

As a part of the program, 50 CyberPeace clubs will engage five lakhs students and educators in CyberPeace and cybersecurity activities. (Image by Pexels/Representational)

The Ministry of Education has launched a new programme to train over 5 lakh students across India in cyber skills. The initiative is a collaborative effort of AICTE, MoE, and CyberPeace Foundation – a think tank and an NGO.

The programme aims to address issues that have emerged in the wake of technological advancements, including cybercrimes, harassment, abuse, and radicalisation. The govt claims this would help in building “a secure ecosystem of cybersecurity communities where the internet will become a strength instead of a liability or weakness for the youth of the country”.

As a part of the program, 50 CyberPeace clubs will engage five lakhs students and educators in CyberPeace and cybersecurity activities including hackathons, global CyberPeace challenge, and eRaksha competitions. Under the initiative, a network of 25, 000 CyberPeace Corps volunteers will also be formed.

Students will be taught subjects including digital citizenship, digital rights and responsibilities, cyber ethics and digital etiquette, cyber health and wellness, misinformation, cyber laws and reporting, and new technologies such as block chain, IoT security and AI.

Participants will also be made aware of their digital rights and responsibilities, choose consciously by making safe, smart, informed choices, become hygiene conscious by following healthy online practices, recognize and manage online risk and to become responsible netizens following the rules and regulations, the official statement claims.

“I hereby announce the launch of the training program in Cyber Security through CyberPeace Foundation which is going to train more than five lakhs students and this is very important area where more than two Crore jobs exists,” said Anil Sahasrabudhe, AICTE chairperson.