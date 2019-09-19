Govt to set-up state-of-the-art National Police University at Greater Noida

A world-class National Police University (NPU) will be set-up in Greater Noida with a dynamic, state-of-the-art learning and working environment for the advancement and dissemination of education and research in policing science and related areas, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday.

The proposed multi-disciplinary university will be established at a prime location in the NCR region on a plot of 100 acres located at IT Park, Tech zone in Greater Noida, the MHA said in a statement.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has offered land on a 90-year lease at a concessional rate at the cost of Rs 371 crore, it said.

“One of the priority agenda of the government is to establish a world-class NPU having a dynamic, state-of-the-art learning and working environment dedicated to the advancement and dissemination of education, research and scholarships of the highest quality in the domain of policing science, forensic science, cyber forensics, criminology, criminal justice, risk management and related areas,” the MHA said.

It will offer to the students formal education programmes leading to the award of the bachelor’s, masters’ and doctoral degrees as well as PG Diploma in specialised niche areas in police sciences, cyber forensics, criminology, criminal justice, forensic science, risk management and allied subjects with special papers in specified areas using classroom teachings initially and later also through distance learning mode, it added.