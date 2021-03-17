Govt to release more funds for Delhi University

However, the government made it clear that these colleges will have to follow the Pattern of Assistance of Delhi government.

Following a meeting with Governing Body (GB) chairpersons and principals of the 12 Delhi government-funded Delhi University (DU) colleges, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Tuesday that further grant of Rs 28.24 crore would be sanctioned to these colleges. However, the government made it clear that these colleges will have to follow the Pattern of Assistance of Delhi government.

Kejriwal said an invitation would be sent to DU Vice-Chancellor from Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s office to resolve issues related to these colleges.

The CM said, “Since the last few days, I have been reading news reports that the teaching staff of DU colleges are not getting salaries. Our government is known and recognised for working to improve the education and health sectors in Delhi. But there has been an unwarranted misunderstanding and misinterpretation of the intentions of the Delhi government… We do not oppose the pleas and concerns of the staff.”

“Since the last few years, we have tried to initiate talks with the DU authorities and the V-C, but there may have been differences, political and otherwise. Today is a new beginning… We will issue an invite to the Vice-Chancellor on behalf of Sisodia ji’s office to have a dialogue with him on the pending issues,” he said.

Kejriwal said that in the future, the Delhi government “will only issue funds based on the directions of the court on whether the funds currently available under different heads can be used for salaries or not. We will release the funds on humanitarian grounds and we will let the court decide on whether to include these funds in revenue or any other head.”

Sisodia said there “needs to be 100% transparency on behalf of our constituent colleges”.

“The colleges should have confidence in the Delhi government, and they should be 100% Delhi government-funded colleges in letter and spirit,” he said.