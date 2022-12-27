Govt to promote AVCG sector through video games based on Ramayana, Mahabharata

Video games inspired by Ramayana and Mahabharata, a dedicated Doordarshan channel for children to promote indigenous animation, at least two teachers in every school to impart relevant training and special degree courses approved by the UGC are among the avenues being explored by the government to promote the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVCG) sector in the country.

An inter-ministerial task force headed by Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra has made the recommendations, which are now studied by the government, according to top officials of the I&B, Education, and Skill Development ministries, who were involved in preparing three sets of reports in this regard. The committee was formed by the I&B Ministry in April following a budget proposal.

According to the report, the Indian media and entertainment sector is expected to grow at 8.8 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate to reach $53.75 billion in 2026 and within the industry, the AVGC sector may witness a growth of 14-16 per cent in the next decade. Currently, India contributes about $2.5-3 billion out of the estimated $260-275 billion worldwide AVGC market.

Briefing reporters, Chandra said, at the moment, the market requires a skilled workforce in this area more than incentives. There are an estimated 1.85 lakh professionals employed in the AVCG sector currently in India, and for the market to sustain its growth, another 20 lakh trained individuals are required.

In its report, the taskforce has primarily highlighted the growth potential of the industry, particularly by showcasing India’s “culture and heritage across geographies”, along with the challenges. It seeks to achieve that by a combination of promoting the sector at the global stage, along with developing school and college curriculum to address the problem of manpower deficit.

“There is a need to explore other innovative ways through which the integration of AVGC with India’s culture could be strengthened and made more robust. Indian epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata could be used as inspiration to develop online and video games, which could eventually contribute to India’s growth as an AVGC hub,” states the report.

“A similar approach could be adopted with respect to historical and folklore-based narratives, taking into consideration the cultural sensitiveness associated with the content and historical characters. The role played by Amar Chitra Katha in preserving Indian heritage and promoting iconic folktales through its comic books, could do in this regard,” it adds.

The taskforce, which saw participation from private players in the sector, observed that notwithstanding the current growth, AVGC education in the country strongly needs standardization of content and delivery modes. Higher Education Secretary K Sanjay Murthy said it will partly be addressed by the new national curriculum framework, which is currently being developed by teams led by former ISRO chief K Kastrurirangan.

The report notes that, as per estimates, in the next 10 years, the AVGC sector will require 24,000 professionals with a graduate degree or above while “there will only be around 16,000 students graduating from recognized degree awarding institutes”.

In this regard, the committee has recommended the launch of courses such as Bachelor/ PG in Experiential Arts, Bachelor in Graphic Arts (Comics and Animation Design), Bachelor in Cinematic Arts (Comics/Animation/VFX), Bachelor of Creative Arts & Sciences, Bachelor of Science – Game Development at the university level.

“Requirement of at least 2 faculty (one for K – class V & other for class 6-12) well educated & trained teachers for delivery of the curricular content and for mentorship & identification of talent among students in each school,” are also listed among the recommendations in the report.

On the creation of Doordarshan Kids, it points out, “With a large children’s population and high television penetration, there is an opportunity for the launch of a channel focused on content delivery for children to educate them and raise their awareness on the rich culture, history and traditions of the country.”