Govt taking action against schools violating fee order, says Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

Notwithstanding directives from the state government to self-financed schools across the state to not hike fees for this academic session in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the state education department has issued notices to nearly 10 schools for alleged violation.

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told The Indian Express in an interview that 10 schools in all, across Surat, Ahmedabad and Rajkot have been issued notices based on complaints received from parents.

“After receiving complaints against schools charging hiked fee from parents, I had talked to respective district education officers and district primary education officers. Notices have been issued to these 10 schools. Whenever we received a complaint, it has been resolved and we will continue doing this against schools violating this,” said Chudasama.

However, he added that since a petition on this has been filed in the Gujarat High Court, the state government is bound to abide by the Court’s order.

Last week, a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking relaxation in school fee and other charges by self-financed schools for the lockdown period along with schools charging exorbitant fee from parents for online classes was filed in the High Court by parents.

Further, adding that the state government has been proactive in taking decisions in the favour of parents, Chudasama said that on April 13, much before the commencement of the new academic session in June a meeting was convened where it was decided that schools should not increase their fee this year.

Since 1999 when the private schools started, there has been not a single year when the schools did not increase their fees by 5-10 per cent. This is the first year when this has happened, a decision in favour of parents,” he added.

Parents have been complaining against private schools charging hiked and exorbitant fee for conducting online classes which they claim is a burden on them being economically hit in the wake of the lockdown.

