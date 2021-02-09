Govt sets ball rolling for nursery admissions

The nursery admission process for 2021-22 has been delayed due to the pandemic. (Express Archive)

The Delhi government’s education department has set the ball rolling for nursery admissions in private schools in the national capital, asking all private schools to submit details to the department to prepare for the process.

The nursery admission process for the 2021-2022 academic year has been delayed due to the Covid pandemic. The admission guidelines are usually issued in November and the process begins in December.

Earlier, the government had also considered suspending the admission process for this session and allowing schools to admit students in nursery and kindergarten at the same time in the next session. However, in an interaction with management and principals of private schools last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the nursery admission process will start soon.

The education department has now asked education officials to collect relevant details — such as an updated list of all private unaided recognised schools in Delhi, the GPS coordinates of the schools, and the number of seats for economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups at entry-level classes — to prepare for the centralised online admission process to the seats reserved for EWS/DG and disabled children.

Schools are required to reserve 25% of seats in entry-level classes for these categories.

“All District Deputy Directors of Education are hereby directed to get the above exercise completed by February 15, 2021… so that further necessary action can be taken for starting the online admission process for the next academic session, that is 2021-22, well in time,” the circular read.

In the meantime, schools are still awaiting admission guidelines and the timeline of admissions for the coming session, even as they have been receiving queries from parents since mid-November.