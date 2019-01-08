Delhi: Govt schools to source books from mega fair

Representatives from Delhi government schools will attend a Mega Book Fair over the next week to select general reading books for their libraries. The fair will allow them to choose from a collection of 4,307 books for students from nursery to Class XII.

The objective is to standardise procurement of quality books across all government schools. As many as 111 publishers will take part in the fair, and each school will select titles and place orders centrally with the Directorate of Education (DoE).

According to the librarian of a government boys’ senior secondary school, the system is better than the one that existed before 2017, when schools were provided money to procure books and each approached publishers and chose titles in their individual capacities. “In this case, we will be placing orders with the DoE, which will make the payment to publishers. Earlier, the system was too dependent on heads of schools, which meant quality could be compromised and there were instances of pilfering money as well,” he said.

His school, like other senior secondary schools, has been allocated Rs 12,500 to procure books. Classroom libraries, which have been constituted from nursery to Class V, have been allotted Rs 10,000 per section; and middle school libraries, which have been constituted in 400 select schools, have been allotted Rs 25,000. The total allocation of funds adds up to Rs 7.84 crore. “Libraries need to become interesting for kids; the displays should provoke a desire to read,” said Education Minister Manish Sisodia at the inauguration of the book fair.