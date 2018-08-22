Delhi: Govt schools that lagged in Boards set to be ‘adopted’

After “adoption”, the performance of these schools will be monitored personally by the officers. After “adoption”, the performance of these schools will be monitored personally by the officers.

The poor performance of a few Delhi government schools in Board examinations has prompted the Delhi government to order that education officers adopt these schools to help improve performance. According to the government, in Class X, 72 government schools in the city had a pass percentage below 41%; in Class XII, 41 schools had pass percentage below 72%; and 29 schools saw a decline of more than 10% in Class XII results as compared to last year.

After “adoption”, the performance of these schools will be monitored personally by the officers. The circular, issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on August 8, states: “All concerned officers of the directorate are requested to adopt the allotted schools for monitoring the academic performance during the session 2018-19. Mentors are expected to visit the respective schools at least once in a fortnight and submit the report in the performance available online, preferably on the same day of the visit.” The Class X board exams made a comeback in 2018, after a gap of seven years.

The pass percentage of Delhi government schools in Class X fell to 69.32 % in 2018, from 92.44% in 2017, when schools offered a choice between internal or board exams. Most schools would opt for internal exams.

A total of 1,36,663 students had appeared for the Class X exams from Delhi government schools, of which 94,160 passed from a total of 990 schools. Close to 276 schools had a pass percentage below 60%.

The lowest pass percentage was at Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Rana Pratap Bagh, which saw only 6.06% of the students being able to make the cut. The performance in Class XII boards was better, with 90.68% passing this year as compared to 88.36% in 2017.

Of the 844 schools that offer Class XII, the 41 schools with a pass percentage below 72% are distributed across 13 education districts. The lowest pass percentage is at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya (Rama Krishna) Madanpur Khadar, at 41.67%.

The school that saw the greatest decline (28%) in Class XII pass percentage is Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Lalita Park. Once these schools are adopted, the DoE officers will have to fill the proforma, with details on the action plan for improvement of low performing students.

They will also assess whether the head of school supervises classes, the syllabus is covered properly, and there is awareness of the latest examination pattern.

