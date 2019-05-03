Govt schools record pass percentage of 81.65, an improvement of 8.02%

CHANDIGARH GOVERNMENT schools recorded a pass percentage of 81.65 in the Class XII CBSE examinations, results of which were declared here on Thursday afternoon. There has been an overall improvement of 8.02 per cent in the results, as compared to that of last year when the pass percentage was 73.63.

According to the data compiled by the education department, a total of 11,877 students appeared for the examinations this time of whom 9,698 passed. There were 802 students who failed while 1,377 got a compartment.

Among the top five performing schools were GSSS Mauli Jagran with a 100 per cent result, followed by GMSSS, Modern Housing complex with 99.53 pass percentage.

Third best performing school was GMSSS 16 with an overall pass percentage of 98.70, followed by GGMSSS 18 with an overall pass percentage of 96.79.

GMSSS 32 was the fifth best performing school with an overall pass percentage of 96.37.

The UT education department also released a list of best five improving schools.

Government Senior Secondary School Dhanas, which had an overall pass percentage of just 22.22 in 2017-18 examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.20, thereby making an improvement of 62.98 per cent.

Government Model Senior Secondary School, (GMSSS), Karsan, which recorded an overall pass percentage of only 17.86 in 2017-18 had an overall 52.56 pass percentage this time, with an improvement of 34.71 per cent. Last year, more than 82 per cent students of this school couldn’t pass. The school’s performance was the worst among all 40 schools last year but this time it appears in the list of best five improving schools.

Also, GMSSS 27 recorded an overall pass percentage of 76.63 per cent this time which was just 43.32 per cent in 2017-18 examinations. There was an improvement of 33.31 per cent.

The best performing school, GSSS Mauli Jagran, showed an exemplary improvement with 100 pass percentage; it had recorded 68.38 pass percentage last year. There has been an improvement of 31.62 per cent.

After a poor show in the results of some schools in Class X results last time, the UT education department had put around 60 teachers on notice. The decision had caused a panic among teachers of senior secondary schools as well and there were under constant pressure to improve the results.