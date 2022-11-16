scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Govt schools in Punjab to be named after martyrs, freedom fighters 

Village panchayats and the school management committees have been asked to pass resolutions for schools to be renamed

punjab schoolsThe decision has been taken so that future generations get to know about the sacrifices of martyrs and freedom fighters for the country. (File image)

Government schools in Punjab would be named after martyrs and freedom fighters, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Tuesday.

Village panchayats and the school management committees have been asked to pass resolutions for schools to be renamed, he said.

Read |Kerala to create awareness about body shaming among school students

They will then send the same to the state headquarters within the next month through principals along with the biographical notes about the martyrs and freedom fighters, said the minister in a statement.

Bains said the decision has been taken so that future generations get to know about the sacrifices of martyrs and freedom fighters for the country.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...Premium
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financingPremium
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financing
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...Premium
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 09:24:47 am
Next Story

Qatar World Cup faces new edict: Hide the beer

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement