Govt school transformation helped Delhi get highest NAS score

Government think tank Niti Aayog on Wednesday lauded the landmark transformation of the government school system in Delhi, as government-aided schools helped the national capital achieve the highest National Achievement Survey (NAS) score.

According to ‘India Innovation Index 2020’, prepared by Niti Aayog, among all pillars under Human Capital, the states have performed the best on NAS scores (Class X), wherein the average NAS score achieved by all states is 35.66.

“Given Delhi’s high-income levels as well as the landmark transformation of the government school system, the national capital reported the highest NAS score (44.73),” it said.

Noting that the income-level in a state also plays a major role, the index said the states ensuring good quality of education in government-aided schools can also help raise the NAS score significantly.

On the other hand, the index pointed out that the pillar score was weighed down by the low number of higher education institutions ensuring high-quality education, wherein only 3.37 per cent of the institutions had a NAAC grade A and above.

With 40.74 per cent of institutions in Chandigarh having grade A and above, it topped the ranking in that particular indicator, the index said adding, “enrolment in engineering and technology also showed a drop across India, albeit disproportionately.”

According to data, students enrolled in engineering and technology programmes are concentrated in southern parts of the country, whereas the figures are low in the North-Eastern states, which instead perform better in PhD enrolment rates.