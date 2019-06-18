Chandigarh: Govt school students fare poorly in internal assessment test, weakest in Maths, English

In an internal assessment test held in April this year to identify the problems and learning outcomes among students of government schools of Chandigarh, Mathematics and English were found to be the weakest subjects for students of class 3, 5 and 8. A total of 32,875 students appeared for the test, all studying in class 3,5 and 8.

Students who scored below 45 marks in each of these subjects were given D-grades, while students who scored between 45-50 were graded ‘C’. B-grade was given to students who showed progress, while students who scored really well were graded ‘A’ As per the data of the results compiled by UT Education department, it was found that of 8852 class 3 students who appeared for the test, 1,736 students were graded ‘D’ in English, while 1669 students were graded ‘D’ in Mathematics. 1171 students got a D-grade in EVS, while 975 got a D-grade in Hindi.

In class 5, as many as 11233 students appeared for the test. Of these, 2341 students got a D-grade in Mathematics and 2340 got a D-grade in English. 1189 got a D grade in EVS, followed by 897 who got a D-grade in Hindi. The data revealed that 20.84 per cent students showed poor performance in Maths and 20.83 showed poor performance in English.

12913 class 8 students appeared for the test, out of which, 4221 students got a D-grade in Maths and 3702 students who performed poorly in Science. 2981 students were graded ‘D’ in English and 2528 students were given a D-grade in Social Studies.

All the government schools were divided into 20 clusters. The performance of schools was to be checked to improve the Board results. Teachers said the basics of the students were not cleared at an initial level, resulting in poor Board result of class X students.

These internal tests were held to address specific problems of students. All those students who performed poorly on the test, will be taught with a specific methodology. The experts of Education Department have devised progress sheet for each student and 33 handbooks for all subjects for all elementary classes. These handbooks will serve as guides for teachers and will illustrate methodologies to be followed for teaching specific subjects and topics. Teams have also been constituted to constantly review the performance of these students.