scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Govt school enrolments in Classes 1 to 8 increased in last three years: Minister 

From 2022-23, pre-matric scholarship scheme is available only for students in Class 9 and 10, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said.

In a written reply in the parliament, he said that enrolment of classes 1 to 8 in Government schools has increased in the last three years by about one crore. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Enrolment in government schools from class 1 to 8 has increased over the last three years, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

From 2022-23, pre-matric scholarship scheme is available only for students in Class 9 and 10, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said.

Read |NCERT textbooks to bring balanced perspective of all genders: Par panel

In a written reply in the parliament, he said that enrolment of classes 1 to 8 in Government schools has increased in the last three years by about one crore.

“From the year 2021-22, it has been decided to provide scholarships to students only from class 9 and 10 under Pre-Matric Scholarship scheme for OBCs. Under the scheme of Pre-Matric scholarships to Scheduled Castes (SC) and others, Pre-Matric scholarship is being provided only to class 9 and 10 students since the launch of the scheme in 2012-13,” the Minister said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
Also read |Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in books: Govt

He added that to incentivise children from these communities to attend school, government is providing “free education, free uniform, free meal etc., under different programmes like Samagrha Shiksha Abhiyan, PM Poshan, etc”. Kumar also said that earlier, Economically Weaker sections were not provided Pre-Matric scholarship, but in the revised scheme they are also being considered for Pre-Matric scholarship for classes IX and X.

The Minister added that under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, the Government is committed to provide free and compulsory elementary education (Classes I to VIII) to each and every child

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 09:53:23 am
Next Story

‘No refund of booking amount’: Audi dealership asked to pay Rs 1.36 lakh

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close