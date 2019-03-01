Maharashtra govt releases ad for recruitment of 10,001 school teachers through portal

The state government on Thursday released an advertisement for the recruitment of 10,001 teachers for the school education department’s primary, secondary and higher secondary sections, through the web portal, Pavitra.

Applicants will be able to view the advertisement on the portal from March 2.

“We are expecting the recruitments to cross the 11,000 mark. The applicants can login and fill their preferences by March 11. A list of choices will be displayed based on the person’s educational qualifications. The applicant can tick unlimited choices and apply wherever he is eligible, across the state,” said State Education Commissioner Vishal Solanki.

For aided institutions, an interview will be conducted, comprising oral interview and class-room teaching, he added.

At least 5,152 teachers will be recruited for zilla parishad, 563 for municipal corporation, 261 for municipal councils, 261 private primary and 3,764 private secondary schools.