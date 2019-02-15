Govt notice to 48 Gujarat grant-in-aid colleges for not participating at placement camp

The state education department served notices to 48 grant-in-aid colleges for failing to participate in the ongoing placement camp for students of technical and non-technical colleges.

The first ever camp, organised by the state government, started on January 28 and will culminate on February 23. The 100 “inactive” colleges were given various options like joining in late or letting the students sit only for interviews. However, 48 colleges failed to participate and were asked to provide reasons for their non-participation.

“After these colleges, all of which are grant-in-aid, were identified, they were served notices for last week. There was no compulsion but the management of these institutes understand that the placement camp is for their students only,” said principal secretary education Anju Sharma.

Of the 48 colleges that were issued notices, 22 have filed their replies and cited lack of communication, shortage of staff and non-functional internet as the reason for non-participation.

Premal Yagnik, the principal in-charge of PT Arts college in Paldi, which was among the colleges issued the notice, said, “There are only two faculty members in the entire college with 400 students. I am also holding the charge of principal. Along with the shortage of manpower, since the process was online we do not have anyone in the supporting staff who can deal with computers.”

The principal of another college said, “We did not receive the form so we did not know how and where to submit it. The BSNL internet connection of our college was down for almost a week and despite submitting complaints, it was not repaired. Till date, we have not received the form.”

Meanwhile, the principal of RJ Tibrewal Commerce College, Hiten Parikh, said, “We already have a very organised system for placements in the college since we have brilliant students who do not want to take up the call centre jobs. Companies like TCS are picking students from our college, so we do not need to go to local and small companies.”

“Yes, we did not attend the meetings held by the department but later nearly 36 students from our college sat for interviews at the camp,” he added.

According to sources in the education department, preparations for the camp began in December, with a series of meetings between the education department and colleges. The faculty members were asked to visit industries to get an estimate number of vacancies.

Placement co-ordinators at the colleges had either themselves contacted the companies or deputed other members of the staff for it. “But with a large number of disinterested colleges, the department at the last moment even allowed these institutes to only send their students to sit in the interviews even without registration,” an official said.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that less than 50 per cent students had registered for the placement camps. Out of 1.25 lakh students from 514 colleges set to graduate in June this year, only 60,000 had expressed willingness to sit for the interviews. One last camp is scheduled to be held in Mehsana on February 19.