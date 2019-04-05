Govt not blocking salary hike of teachers: Manish Sisodia

As the tussle between private schools and the Delhi government intensifies over increase in fee, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday said the fee hike had nothing to do with increasing teachers’ salaries as per the Seventh Pay Commission. The Delhi High Court has also issued an interim stay from any fee hike till Monday. Earlier, a single judge order had allowed schools to hike fee while their accounts were being audited by the government.

“A narrative is being created that the Delhi government is not allowing schools to pay higher salaries, in accordance with the Seventh Pay Commission. This is incorrect,” Sisodia said.

In 2016, schools that were built on land given to them on concessional rates by the government were asked to take permission from the government if they wished to hike fee, as per existing provisions. Records show that 260 out of 325 such schools had applied. Of these, 32 withdrew their applications. The government then ordered third party audits of the accounts of schools. Schools that had surplus funds and could meet the burden of the hike in teachers’ salaries were not permitted any fee hike.

Nearly 150 schools had sufficient surplus amounts and were denied a hike. The remaining applications are under the process, a statement issued by the Delhi government said. As per Delhi government rules, private schools built on government land cannot introduce fee hike without its approval. All other private schools have to ask for permission to hike fee if they do it mid-session.

“The reasons behind this restriction are two-fold. First, these schools are situated on land allotted by DDA and, therefore, bear certain societal obligations. Secondly, the government is against the exploitation of parents and students due to higher fee structures… As per the law of the land, converting educational institutions to profitable entities is illegal,” said Sisodia.

Audit reports had shown that schools, some of which have a surplus of more than Rs 51 crore, had marked it under several heads, such as general reserve, deprivation fund, development fund etc.

After the single-judge order of the Delhi High Court, schools had started writing to parents, asking them to pay arrears for the past two years, along with an increased fee. Some also offered parents an EMI option.