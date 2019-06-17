Govt move to cut internal marks leaves parents of CBSE, ICSE students miffed

The state education department’s recent proposal to consider only theory marks for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) students for admissions to Class XII have not gone down well with parents of non-state board students.

Parents of around 500 students studying in various schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE Boards held a press conference on Saturday, claiming that such a move will be an “injustice” towards such students.

Following a dip in State Secondary Certificate (SSC) pass percentage, the state education department had proposed to level the playing field for all students during admissions to junior college by doing away with the 20 marks allotted to internal examinations in CBSE and ICSE Boards.

Parents said that it was wrong to say that internal marks allotted by CBSE and ICSE Boards were given “arbitrarily” by teachers. These 20 marks was inclusive of the terminal exam and two unit tests, notebook keeping, practical and oral exams, and projects, they said.

Under the current pattern, CBSE students have 20 internal marks for all compulsory subjects — English, second language, mathematics, science and social sciences. These marks are given by the school after calculating the student’s performance in the subject through the year. While the Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) allows students to drop mathematics in Class IX and X. Students can instead opt for an optional subject, for which they have 50 internal marks.

For core subjects such as English, social sciences and the second language, students have to write 80-mark exams, while 20 marks are given internally.