Govt launches survey to seek public inputs for revision of National Curriculum Framework

The Ministry of Education has launched an online public survey to expand the scope of consultations relating to the ongoing work to revise the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), based on which new school textbooks will be prepared, according to an official statement.

On Sunday, the ministry announced that anyone willing to provide their inputs on the revision of NCF can do so through the portal – ncfsurvey.ncert.gov.in.

The NCF is a broad framework that carries guidelines on what the school curriculum should cover. Since independence, the NCF has undergone four revisions, two of which happened within a period of five years, in 2000 and 2005. Its current revision is being led by a 12-member steering committee headed by former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan, for which a deadline of December 2022 has been set. The revised NCF will be the foundation for new NCERT textbooks.

“All stakeholders including teachers, headmasters/principals, school leaders, educationists, parents, students, community members, NGOs, experts, public representatives, artists, artisans, farmers and anybody who has an interest in school education and teacher education are invited to participate in this online survey being conducted in 23 languages, including the languages placed in the VIIIth Schedule of our Constitution,” it said in a statement.

The survey involves a participant to answer 10 MCQs on issues such as “best ways to ensure that learning in classrooms is made more enjoyable” to “primary issues regarding curriculum content in textbooks that a new curriculum framework must address”.

As part of the survey, participants can also submit a small write up on ways to make “school education more relevant, effective, and meaningful for learners”. The announcement comes days after The Indian Express reported that at least 17 out of 25 expert groups constituted for the NCF revision have members with RSS links.