Indian Institute of Skill invites applications for its first batch

The first batch of training at the Tata-Indian Institute of Skills, Mumbai was launched today to provide an impetus to the Skill India programme through private sector participation, the government said. This is a joint initiative between the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, and Tata Indian Institute of Skills.

Students will be enrolled in short-term courses in factory automation and digital (smart) manufacturing. The courses will be of the duration ranging from one to four weeks, depending upon the prequalification profile of the trainee. It will be offered at Tata-IIS interim campus at the National Skills Training Institute (NSTI), Chembur. The campus for the IIS is under construction and will be set-up at National Skill Trainers’ Institute (NSTI), Mumbai. The campus is expected to be operational by 2022 and will have a capacity of over 5,000 training per year, the ministry said in an official release.

The institute will also offer scholarships to the first 100 students along with attractive fee options during this initial launch phase. An early bird scholarship scheme of 75 per cent has also been announced for the first 100 students or trainees.

Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, “With an aim to provide high-quality technical and vocational learning across various sectors, the foundation for state-of-the-art infrastructure was laid last year and today with the launch of its first set of courses at IIS Mumbai. Following the footsteps of other prominent centers of education in the country, IIS Mumbai will be instrumental in imparting world-class training to help build a future-ready workforce.”